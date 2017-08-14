SUKKUR - Six persons were injured when a speeding trailer hit a passenger wagon in Hingoro near Pano Aqil on Sunday.

According to details, a passenger wagon was on its way to Pano Aqil from Sukkur on national highway when it reached Hingoro, a speeding trailer collided with it from the back.

As a result, six passengers, Anwar Mangi, Sahib Khan Bharo, Wazir Indhar, Shahid Channa, Rasool Bux Channa and Abdullah Rajput were injured and admitted to taluka hospital Pano Aqil.

The driver sped away with the trailer. No case of the incident had been registered till the filing of this report.

Our Staff Reporter