MIRPURKHAS : Residents of Mirpurkhas experienced six hours of power breakdown on Monday as a result of which water supply to many areas of the city was disrupted and emergency operations in Civil Hospital and other government hospitals were also badly hit.

As per reports, the power breakdown started at 10 AM in the morning, as a result of which routine life was paralyzed, business activities also slowed down considerably while small industries stopped functioning.

Emergency operations at Civil Hospital and other government hospitals were suspended and water supply to many areas of the city, including Lalchandabad, Gharibabad, Rajar colony, Jamnadas Colony, Bashirabad, Nawab Colony, Model Town, Pak Colony, Adam Town, Toorabad, Dholanabad, Shahi Bazaar, Nai Para, Hameed Pura Colony, Hirabad, Ishaque Colony, Khaar Para and Satellite Town. Various consumers, while talking to media, alleged that Hesco did it deliberately to cover up the line losses and corruption of some of its officials.

However a line superintendent said the power breakdown was due to some necessary work on the high tension line. The power supply was restored after 6 hours at 4 PM.