KARACHI (PR): Sarmad Ali, President and Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief, on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee, over the sad demise of Hajiani Sharifa, wife of Usman Arab Saati, Publisher, Daily Vatan Gujrati, Karachi.

The APNS office-bearers have offered condolences to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give the family courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.