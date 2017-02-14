KARACHI - Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that CPEC was set to be launched in September 2014, but due to political instability and sit-ins it was delayed till April 2015 when the Chinese president visited Islamabad. “An economic zone of three billion people is likely to emerge in Pakistan due to CPEC, which will act as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia and China,” he said, and added, “India has felt greatly threatened by CPEC because it will isolate the country in the region.”

He was delivering a lecture on ‘China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’, organised by Applied Economics Research Center at Rangoonwala Auditorium, AERC KU.

Lauding the research credentials of AERC, Ahsan recommended that AERC must be one of think thanks for economic policy making. He added that India had planted its undercover agent Kulbhushan Yadev to sabotage CPEC project, but fortunately he was captured by our agencies.

“West is now commending CPEC, but our media is confusing and misguiding the nation,” the minister complained, and added, “Gawadar port is an important part of CPEC, and it has no comparison with any sea port in the region, including Chah Bahar in Iran.” “We are building a new airport at Gwadar and plan to make the city an international port city by 2030,” Ahsan said, and added, “It will also benefit Balochistan and the locals economically.”

Ahsan boasted that it was the government’s resolve to make Pakistan one of the world’s top 25 economies by 2025 through its economic projects. “We were energy surplus country in 1999 and were in talks with India for exporting electricity, but the coming governments didn’t work on power generation projects and the shortfall increased to 7000 megawatts in 2013,” he added. He made it clear that there would be no economic development without energy. “Therefore, energy projects are our priority in CPEC and 35 billion dollars have been allocated for energy in this regard.

While recalling the situation when his government took over in 2013, Ahsan said that no country was ready to invest in Pakistan, “And we made China trust in us by initiating CPEC.”

He further said that in those days Western countries were branding Pakistan as the most dangerous country in the world, and now they are terming Pakistan as one of the most rapidly emerging economies.

“Infrastructure is the first step for development,” the minister said, and added, “There would be no development in education and health sector without building infrastructure and roads.”

He added that Karachi Circular Railway was also included in CPEC like Orange line. Further listing his government’s achievements, he said, “Our government raised the foreign exchange reserves from $8 billion to $24 billion.” Emphasising the role of universities in national development, he said these played a pivotal role in this regard as this was the age of innovation and modern technology. “Nations lagging behind in this contemporary age will perish; history bears a testimony to this,” Ahsan concluded.