KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that expansion, protection and sustainable use of forests, protected areas, natural habitats and watersheds for restoring ecological functions, improving livelihood and human health in line with international agreements are the top priorities for his government.

While talking to Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid here at the CM House on Monday, he said that Pakistan was ranked among those countries, having one of the lowest forest covers. “It has currently only five percent of its land covered with forests and trees,” he informed.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch and Secretary Forest Manzoor Sheikh.

The CM added that the major forests type in Sindh included coastal mangroves and Riverine forests.

The federal minister said on the occasion that Pakistan was home to some of the world’s most unique forests, including Junipur, Deodar, Oak and Chilghoza.

Murad said that ecosystem services of forests significantly impacted physical and mental health of human beings and provided multiple benefits to them like medicinal plants, regulating water, controlling soil erosion, climate resilient safety nets and controlling infectious disease.

The chief minister said that his government was going to execute those projects planned in the light of climate change challenges. “We are planning to provide incentives for promoting farm forestry, urban forestry, commercial and industrial forestry by promoting private investments for increasing forests,” he said. Zahid said that the federal government was establishing trans-boundary economic corridors that could be an excellent opportunity for interconnecting protected areas, including wetlands alongside the length of economic corridors.

He added that these activities included protection, restoration and regeneration of native species of plants and animals along both sides of economic corridors.

Murad said that wetlands, and Ramsar sites, in particular, were subject to tremendous pressure from the ever increasing urbanization.

He added that effluent from infrastructure projects finally landed in wetlands. “My government has worked out some effluent treatment plants to be installed in all industrial areas of the city to address the issue,” the CM said.

The federal minister lauded the chief minister for his support and his ability to address the issues. He said that he would table a bill on climate change in Senate by the end of this week.

He assured the chief minister that he would support the provincial government in launching such projects designed by keeping in view the threats emanating from climate change.

The minister said that the federal government would constitute a Forestry Board in which all the provinces would be given representation.