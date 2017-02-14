KARACHI - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is rightfully considered as a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the economic development and prosperity of the entire region.

Addressing the closing ceremony of 7th International Maritime Conference, organised by National Centre for Maritime Policy Research (NCMPR) here on Monday, Asif said that the Indian Ocean had emerged as a key battleground of geopolitics as strategic interests of the world were in conflict there.

“The overwhelming reliance on sea routes and increasing volume of sea trade has enhanced the importance of Indian Ocean for the world,” he opined.

The International Maritime Conference, held as in tandem with Multinational Exercise AMAN 17, concluded after three days of deliberations on maritime security, economy and marine environment. A large number of public and private sector participants from Pakistan and around the world created an ideal opportunity for the exchange of ideas.

The defence minister did not forget to bring in CPEC in his address, and said that maritime activities would increase in the north Arabian Sea and beyond once the CPEC developed and Gwadar Port became operational.

Consequently, he said, the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy would also increase for maintaining a secure maritime environment for the smooth flow of sea trade.

He acknowledged the maritime security initiatives taken by Pakistan Navy for ensuring peace and order at sea individually and in collaboration with the partner navies.

He also appreciated convening of the conference, and termed it a step in the same direction. “Indeed it is praiseworthy,” he commented.

The minister assured that the recommendations put forward at the conference would be given due consideration by the government.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, in his closing remarks, said that the development of economic corridors and linking to maritime routes had provided an impetus to economic integration of the regional countries and beyond.

He further said that CPEC was one such development in the region, and once it became fully developed, the scope and potential of blue economy would increase further.

The admiral also said that maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region had gained particular significance in the recent past due to increased dependence of the world on sea trade and quest for energy resources. “Any disruption in the free flow of trade would not only impact the regional states but would also have implications for the overall global economy,” he apprehended.

In the end, the defence minister distributed prizes among the students of Bahria University and NCMPR, who had won the article and poster competitions held on the sidelines of the conference.

A large number of foreign delegates, PN officials, civil and military dignitaries attended the event.