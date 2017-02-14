KARACHI - K-Electric has collaborated with Faysal Bank for facilitating the consumers, seeking new electricity connections.

The collaboration will now enable the consumers to deposit funds against new electricity connections.

In addition to paying their regular monthly bills, consumers can now also deposit funds against new KE connection at all Faysal Bank branches across Karachi and Hub. According to KE spokesperson, “In line with the utility’s mission statement to put consumers at the heart of everything it does, K-Electric is continuously enhancing the process of acquiring new power connections. Our collaboration with Faysal Bank is yet another testament of KE’s customer centric approach and reflects our focus on continuous process improvement.”

Commenting on the initiative Khurram Gul Agha, Head Transaction Banking and IT, Faysal Bank said, “We are delighted to offer this convenience to all new consumers of K-Electric. It is coherent with Faysal Bank’s business strategy to improvise and enhance customer experience through our cutting-edge banking solutions to valued customers.

This collaboration will benefit new KE customers besides further enhancing the power utility’s operational efficiency.” The utility has recently established new connection front desks at all its 29 Integrated Business Centres aimed at providing one-window operations for provision of new electricity connections. The utility is also mobilizing its mobile vans at multiple locations in Karachi on a regular basis to facilitate consumers on their doorstep under its IBC on Wheels initiative.

Last year, KE also joined hands with 1LINK and Habib Metro Bank to provide e-Payment solutions for consumers seeking new electricity connections.