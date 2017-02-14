KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Fridaus Shamim Naqvi, while terming the upcoming census of utmost importance for Sindh, has demanded the government to conduct it in one phase across the province.

He said holding of transparent census was linked to the country’s politics. “Other political forces will raise concerns if census is not held in two phases,” he apprehended.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi here on Monday, the PTI leader said that it was matter of concern that the delimitation theory had not been described yet and work for holding census in the province was still continuing.

PTI other leaders, including MPA Khurramm Sher Zaman, Saifur Rahman, Sardar Abdul Aziz, Raja Azhar and others were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi further said that in the past an indispensable part of census; delimitation, was not carried out as per rules, while the same is being done at the moment.

“While on one hand, there is going to be a census in Sindh, on the other there are people who do not have CNICs,” the PTI said, and cited Sindh chief minister’s statement in which he had said that 20 percent people in the province did not have CNICs and the government had yet to figure out as what to do with such people considering that census was imminent.

PTI leader demanded the CM to call All Parties Conference (APC) at which the bureaucracy, conducting the census, could explain to the politicians as to how it was going to make the exercise transparent.

He said that census would prove to be counterproductive if the government ignored PTI’s recommendations.

To a question, he said if census showed actual population of the country, then the number of seats in Karachi would increase. “There would be 42 to 45 National Assembly seats of the city and 90 to 100 provincial assembly seats in such a scenario,” he conjectured.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Sher Zaman said, “We have raised the issue in the Sindh Assembly and demanded that discussion be held on census on the assembly’s floor. But it is regrettable that the provincial government is using delaying tactics,” he added.

PSP to hold protest

demonstration on March 1

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Raza Haroon on Monday announced to hold protest demonstration on March 1.

He said that party’s leadership, in its public gathering, had given a 30-day ultimatum to the federal, provincial and local governments to address the issues of Karachiites, but the demand still remained far from met even after the passage of 15 days, which had forced the party to initiate protest drive against the rulers. He made this announcement while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House.

PSP leader Waseem Aftab and others were also present on the occasion.

Condemning the attack on a private channel’s DSNG in Karachi, PSP leader said that it was a matter of grave concern that the media persons were being attacked openly in the city.

He expressed grief over the death of Assistant Cameraman Taimur Abbas, who lost his life in the attack, and held the provincial government and law-enforcement agencies responsible for the loss of innocent lives.

Raza said that earlier students had lost their lives in an accident that happened due to broken and miserable condition of the roads. “The ignorance on the part of authorities has left the lives of citizen at risk,” he added.

He further said that on 29th of January the party leadership had passed the ‘Karachi Resolution’. “But despite the passage of 15 days, the rulers have not taken it seriously,” said PSP leader and added that keeping in view the attitude of the rulers, PSP leaders had decided to protest on March 1.

On the occasion, PSP leaders also introduced their party flag, bearing resemblance with the national flag, and a word ‘Pakistani’ printed in its middle.

“We have not made changes in the party flag under any kind of pressure, but this has been done to eliminate the reservations of others,” Raza clarified.

To a question, he said that Karachi mayor should protest against the transfer of local government powers instead of following the Chief Minister like an obedient student. He further criticised MQM-Pakistan stating that the so-called stakeholder of the urban region of the province should focus on the cleanliness of Karachi and Hyderabad instead of utilising the municipal machinery for holding the party’s public gatherings.