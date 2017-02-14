KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor's House here on Monday and exchanged views with him over the regional situation, Pakistan Navy's professional expertise and other important issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh governor said, “Pakistan Navy is ranked among those navies of the world which have the best professional expertise. The participation of foreign countries in Pak Navy’s Aman exercise actually shows their confidence in Pakistan Navy. The aim of Aman exercise is to eradicate marine terrorism and smuggling.” The governor further said that the professional expertise, spirit of honesty and all time preparedness had given Pak Navy prominence in the world and protected our marine borders from dangers.

Minister for Climate Change meets governor

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid also called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at The Governor's House on Monday and discussed with him the issues pertaining to the phenomenon of climate change and its possible implications for Pakistan.

Zubair said on the occasion that Pakistan was also being affected by climate changes, particularly Sindh.

He stressed the need for raising awareness among people about the environmental and climate issues, and said that the Ministry of Climate was playing due role in this regard.