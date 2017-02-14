At least four people were killed and four others injured in separate incidents of violence in the metropolis city Karachi.

Police said that unidentified miscreants opened indiscriminate fire at four friends who had come to settle a property dispute near Brohi Hotel in Sector 12 of Orangi Town, Karachi.

All the four youth were seriously injured in the firing and shifted to hospital where three identified as Dildar, Ghulam Hussain and Mumtaz succumbed to their wounds while Siddique was under treatment in critical condition.

Unidentified armed men gunned down father and injured son in Orangi No. 10. The body and injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

A man identified as Muhammad Javed was injured in firing over personal grudge near Jamshed Quarters. He was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile Rangers spokesman said that six suspected militants were arrested in operation on early Tuesday morning. They include two members of militant wing of a political party and another was member of a banned terrorist organisation.