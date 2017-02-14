KARACHI - Banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack on the DSNG van of a private news channel on Sunday, while police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons for attacking the DSNG van and killing an assistant cameraman of the channel.

Taimoor Khan, 22, was shot dead when armed motorcyclists targeted a Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) van of Samaa TV near KDA Chowrangi in North Nazimabad when it was on its way to the site of a cracker attack on police’s armored personnel carrier.

Two separate special police teams, headed by District Central SSP Muqaddas Haider and SP Samiullah Soomro, have already been constituted by Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja following the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The initial police investigation has suggested that at least four armed men on two motorcycles were behind the incident. DSP Naeem Khan said that the initial investigation pointed towards the involvement of the same group of militants in both the consecutive attacks; the one on DSNG van and the other on policemen. Police investigators have also obtained the forensic report of the empty shells of 9mm pistols used in the incident.

“The empty shells, recovered from the crime scene, have no previous history of being used in any criminal activity in Karachi,” said an officer of the Forensic Division of Sindh Police.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for Samaa TV employee Syed Imtiaz Ali were offered at Bilal Masjid near his residence in Orangi Town and later he was laid to rest at Paposh Nagar graveyard. People from different walks of life attended the funeral.

Police have registered an FIR No 28/17 under Sections 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act against unidentified persons, while further investigation is underway.

Reward for those giving details

of cameraman’s killing:

Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar has announced that anybody who provides information about the killing of Samaa TV cameraman will be awarded one million rupees and his identity will also be kept confidential.

In Karachi, attacks on media persons have become a routine. This was the fifth such incident to have taken place in Karachi, resulting in the death of five media employees. Two suspected members of a banned religious outfit, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, had been arrested on January 2016 for their alleged involvement in targeted killings of media men. On the other hand, journalists protested in front of the Karachi Press Club against the brutal killing. The protest was organised by Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ). Chanting slogans, they demanded the government to arrest the assailants and give compensation to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Sindh following the deadly blast in Lahore on Monday that killed over a dozen people, including police high-ups.

Sindh Police Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja has issued directives to the police officials concerned to enhance snap checking and patrolling across the province to avoid any untoward incident. “All the district SSPs and DSPs should ensure the patrolling and snap checking within their jurisdictions,” the IGP ordered in a press statement issued by Central Police Office. “All the divisional SPs should ensure the presence of the SHOs in their areas,” he said, and ordered not only enhancing the security around the government, non-government buildings, sensitive installations and public places, but also making sure the presence of the intelligence officials around these areas. He also directed extending the time duration of random checking at police pickets. He also appealed to the citizens to inform police helpline 15 if they find any suspicious activity or a suspect.