KARACHI : At least two persons were killed and one of their companions was wounded in an act of targeted killing in Orangi Town on Monday evening. The incident happened when six people, sitting at a fish market in Sector 12 in Orangi Town, were shot at by at least four men riding two motorcycles. Police and Rangers also reached the site and inquired about the incident.

SHO Yasin Gujjar confirmed the killings of two persons, Ghulam Hussain and Dildar, and added that the victims were associated with the property and real state business. He, however, said that further investigation was underway.

82 suspects held:

Meanwhile, police and Rangers have claimed to have arrested 82 suspects in separate raids in different parts of the city.

According to police, it arrested 79 persons, including militants, dacoits, absconders and other outlaws, while Rangers said they had arrested three persons, including a target killer belonging to a militant wing of a political party.

The law enforcers have also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of the suspects.