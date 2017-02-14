Kandhkot : A ceremony was held here at Assistant Commissioner’s Office on Monday to distribution Zakaat ATM cards and scholarship cheques.

According to details, District Chairman Ushar and Zakaat Lala Shams Din Pathan distributed the Zakaat ATM cards and scholarship cheques among the needy and poor people, especially widows and orphans. Former minister of Sindh Sardar Saleem Jaan Mazari was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazari said that Zakaat was meant for the poor people, and therefore it must reach to the poor and needy so that they could also feel comfort in their lives. District Chairman for Ushar and Zakaat Lala Shamas din Pathan told media that Zakaat ATM cards had been distributed to more than 150 poor people in the ceremony, including widows and orphan while 70 wheelchairs were also distributed among the disabled persons.

He further said that scholarship cheques had also been distributed among six students.

MNA Ehsanur Rahman Mazari, MPA Abdur Rauf Khoso and others were also present on the occasion.