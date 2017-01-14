NAUSHEHRO FEROZE - A four-day anti-polio campaign will begin on January 19 and continue until January 22. At least 295,883 children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the campaign in the Naushehro Feroze district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Mohammad Usman Tahir on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. He directed all concerned officials to cover every nook and corner of the district to eradicate polio from the country. He directed the polio teams to visit the areas where refusal cases were reported during the last anti-polio drive and convince the parents to have their children immunised against the crippling disease. He also directed the concerned officers to solve all problems of polio workers so that 100 percent result could be achieved.

Focal person for anti-polio campaign Dr Fida Hussain Memon informed the meeting that 728 teams, including 625 mobile teams, 65 fixed points and 38 exit points teams, had been formed for vaccination of children all over the district. He told the meeting that 295,883 children under five years of age would be vaccinated during the campaign.

The meeting was informed that a one-day catch up campaign will be launched to cover refusal cases.

Polio eradication officer of WHO Dr Sajid Ali Leghari, PPHI District Support Manager Dr Imdad Leghari, all assistant commissioners and officers of health, education and police departments attended the meeting.

POLIO VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

IN SUKKUR FROM 16TH

Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Dr Waheed Asghar Bhutti on Friday said that active cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders and media was vital for elimination of crippling polio disease from the country.

He said that notables from different segments of society should realise their obligations to achieve the goal of a polio-free region. He was addressing a meeting of district anti-polio committee at his office on Friday.

Arrangements for four-day anti-polio campaign were reviewed during the meeting. The anti-polio campaign will start throughout the district on January 16.

He directed the officers and officials of the health department to take part in the anti-polio drive with the passion of national service and ensure success of the drive.

Dr Waheed Asghar appealed to parents, social workers, elected representatives, Ulema and teachers to cooperate with health workers for ensuring 100 percent vaccination of children.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Agha Samiullah, representative of World Health Organisation Dr Agha Samiuddin and members of the committee attended the meeting.

DHO Agha told the meeting that all arrangements were being finalised in this regard.