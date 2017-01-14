KHAIRPUR - Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Parveen Shah distributed promotion orders among 55 employees of the university working for the last 37 years on Friday.

Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had issued the orders for the promotion of employees from BPS-05, BPS-07, BPS-11, BPS-14 and BPS-16. Speaking on this occasion, Professor Dr Parveen Shah said, “I am excited to distribute orders among the employees working in the campus for a long time.”

She advised the recipients of promotion orders to work for the development of the institution even harder, and contribute to building soft image of the institution.

Employees Welfare Association President Haji Faiz Muhammad Phulpoto and General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Ghumro lauded the efforts of SALU VC for the issuance of promotion orders. “Due to the untiring efforts of Dr Parveen Shah, the problems of employees are being addressed on priority basis. We are fully confident of her patronage and good governance,” they concurred. Professor Dr Noor Ahmed Sheikh, Pro Vice Chancellor Main Campus Professor Dr Syed Noor Shah Bukhari, Director Ghotki Campus, Registrar Professor Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Media Coordinator, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Chairman, Department of Teacher Education, Mr. Qalanadar Bux Bozdar and large number of employees were present.