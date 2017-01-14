KARACHI - A delegation of the China Railway Air Construction Group and Pakistan Company Interactive Group called on Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro here on Friday and discussed in detail the Expression of Interest for construction of Lyari Expressway over the River Malir.

The Chinese delegation informed the minister that the company had constructed same expressways on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis in other countries, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Jam Khan Shoro said on the occasion that China's investment in development projects of Pakistan had strengthened the bilateral relations. The minister, after taking briefing about the construction of expressway over the River Malir, said the expressway should be constructed on a BOT basis so that the masses could be provided relief. Shoro assured the delegation that he would persuade the CM to initiate the project as early as possible.