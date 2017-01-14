KARACHI - Members and speakers at a meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter on Friday unanimously demanded the federal and governments of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to include essays on Hakim Said in their school’s curricula, as done by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, keeping in view his great services to the nation, particularly in education and health sectors.

The meeting, held on the theme ‘Hakim Said-Vision and Mission’ was presided over by Justice(r)Haziqul Khairi at a local hall.

Speaking on the occasion, former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice (r) Zia Pervez said that there was a great need for promoting the ideas of Hakim Said in general and his ideology of education in particular to spread education in each and every corner of the country as not only villages and towns, but cities too were deprived of quality schools.

“If Said’s message on education is spread to each and every corner of the country, no village will remain without a school,” he added.

Small and Medium Enterprises Association President Zafar Iqbal said that Hakim Said was Sir Syed of Pakistan as he had not only established many educational institutions, but also a big university in the private sector and done a lot of work for children.

“Keeping in view his tremendous work for the education and training of children, residents of Defence Society had bestowed upon him the title of ‘Quaid-i-Naunehal’ (Leader of Children).

Hamdard Foundation President Sadia Rashid informed participants of the meeting that the KP government had already included essays on Hakim sahib in schools’ curricula.

Nusrat Nasarullah, Dr Rizwana Ansari, Dr Abu Bakar Sheikh, Prof Kafil Ahmed, Senator Nihal Hashmi, Shamim Kazmi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Shura Hamdard also condoled the death of Sindh Governor, Justice (r) Saeeduzzaman and offered fateha.