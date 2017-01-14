HYDERABAD - Jamshoro police produced Anis Khaskheli, private college teacher linked to the death of Sindh University student Naila Rind, in the Anti-Terrorism Court here Friday.

Naila had reportedly committed suicide in her hostel room on January 1 due to alleged exploitation by the accused. According to details, the court granted 14-day physical remand of the suspect to Jamshoro police, which had lodged an FIR against the suspect on January 6 on the complaint of Naila’s brother Nisar Ahmed Rind. The suspect has been nominated in the case under sections 315, 316 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).