HYDERABAD - The District and Session Court here on Friday accepted the bail plea of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leader Momin Khan Momin.

According to details, the Additional District and Sessions Court-5 judge accepted the bail application against a surety bond of Rs50,000.

MQM-London leader Momin and supporters Intikhab Alam Qureshi, Tasneem Alam Qureshi, Raheel Alam Qureshi and Imran Ghauri were arrested on October 22 by Hali Road police.

Police lodged an FIR and charged them with possession of explosive material and weapons.

The Anti-Terrorism Court had earlier remanded them to jail on October 24. They have been in Central Jail, Hyderabad, since then.

The ATC later transferred the case to the district court for the hearing.

During the hearing, Advocate Shakil Zai, representing Momin, requested the judge to consider the bail plea. He informed the court that his client remained in jail for more than two months.