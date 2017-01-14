KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar visited NAB Karachi on Friday and distributed cheques of one extra salary to all the staff in recognition of their best performances amongst all seven regional NABs.

The deputy chairman, who visited the bureau’s office to receive briefing on its annual performance, appreciated its working throughout the year, 2016.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony at NAB’s office as a chief guest, he said that today was a historical day as NAB was introducing a competitive point-based evaluation system for the appraisal of performance, called, ‘Partly Quantified Grading System’ (PQGS), which is a stringent method of evaluating the quantity as well as the quality of investigation at par with international standards and scientific lines.

"The credit goes to NAB Chairman Chaudhry Qamar Zaman for introducing, for the first time, financial reward in recognition of an employee’s performance, which amounts to more than Rs10 million and is in addition to the ex-gratia bonus disbursed to the NAB officers every year," he said. He appreciated the professionalism and leadership of NAB Karachi DG Lt Col (r) Siraj-ul-Naeem, saying it was due to him that NAB Karachi was able to emerge as the best performer amongst all other regional offices of NAB.

NAB Karachi DG Siraj-ul-Naeem, while speaking at the ceremony, said that during his stint as DG, NAB Karachi had transformed from an average performer to the best performer for which the credit went to each and single officer as well as member of the staff.

He said that NAB Karachi had not only excelled, but had also been maintaining the same level of extraordinary performance.

Highlighting the bureau’s performance, he said that during the year 2016, NAB Karachi filed more than 100 references in accountability courts, made 131 arrests, completed 142 inquires, disposed of 6865 complaints and recovered amount of Rs1109 million by way of direct recoveries, which were being disbursed back to the government departments.

“Whereas, by way of NAB’s intervention, an amount of Rs915 million of various departments was recovered, including Rs306 million from the electricity bills defaulters.

The ceremony was also attended by Brigadier (r) Hadeed, Senior Director NAB, Major (r) Shabbir Ahmed, Farmanullah Khan and all the officers of NAB Karachi.

The ceremony culminated in the distribution of cheques of extra salaries to the officers.