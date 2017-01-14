KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) have geared up targeted operation against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and arrested several operatives, including key party leaders on Friday.

More than two dozen party operatives have been arrested from different localities of the city in the last 24 hours, and have been shifted to an unknown location for investigation.

Sources privy to the matter have revealed that the crackdown has gathered momentum following the arrest of Arif Haider, former MQM CEC member and Assistant Registrar at University of Karachi, who had been picked up by personnel in plainclothes from his office couple of days ago.

After the arrest of Haider, the law- enforcement agencies took into custody Sathi Ishaq Advocate, acting chief of MQM- L Coordination Committee, while he was on way home from his office.

It has also been learnt that the recent crackdown against MQM-L had started following the party’s announcement that it would take out a public rally from Ayesha Manzil to Mazar-e-Quaid on January 21, under the umbrella of Pakistan Qaumi Movement.

The party’s decision that the rally would be addressed by its chief Altaf Hussain further alarmed the LEAs.

The party's acting chief in Pakistan Sathi Ishaq, who had been arrested in Saddar area, was then shifted to an undisclosed location for further questioning. It is worth mentioning here that Ishaq had narrowly escaped arrest couple of months ago, and later he got bail before arrest from the apex court.

Sector members of Gulshan-e-Maymar, including Aziz Ahmed, Izhar Khan, Imran, Obaid and a worker, Muhammad Azam, were taken into custody from Abul Hassan Isphani Road.

At least two sector members, Naseem and Salman, were arrested from Nazimabad. Aziz Ishaq, a former Scheme 33 in-charge of the party, was apprehended during a raid at his residence in Block-19, Federal B Area.

Muhammad Atif was arrested from Shah Faisal Colony while Mehal, Waqar Hussain, Nadeem Yaqeen, Muddasir and Jahanzeb were arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Similarly, Atif Jamal, member, and Nadeem aka Mota, from North Karachi, were picked up by the agencies from his residence. Korangi Sector in-charge has also been arrested while he was on his way back home.

Former sector in-charge Surjani Town Hafiz Ansari was also arrested from his residence by the agencies.

Likewise, two members from Malir, Adil Hafeez and Waqaruddin, were also taken into custody.

Anwar Nizami, Mirajuddin, Abdul Laiq, Jamshed, Afzal Noorani, Sheikh Fareed, Mohsin Abbas and Haider Mughal were arrested from Mehmoodabad.

Though the Rangers spokesperson remained tight-lipped when contacted for comments. However, sources in MQM-L told this scribe that the workers arrested from Abul Hassan Isphani Road and Federal B Area were working for the party under the umbrella of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), adding that the party was also considering to cancel the January 21st rally following frequent arrests of party workers and sympathizers. Raids were conducted on several other occasions, too, but scores of activists managed to flee before the LEAs could catch them.

As in the past, the security agencies’ personnel, in majority of cases, are dressed in plainclothes and come in private vehicles to round up MQM-L workers. Sources further disclosed that security agencies avoid arresting the activists from their homes and offices. “Instead they prefer to pick them up while they are on way back to their homes,” they elaborated.

Such is the pace of the crackdown that it is expected that the number of arrested workers would be in hundreds in the next couple of days.

MQM-L Coordination Committee has condemned the arrests of party leaders, workers and supporters. "Rangers have sped up the operation against the party following the directives by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Khan," reads a statement issued on Friday.

"The aim of these arrests is to make Pak-Sarzamin Party’s rally, scheduled for January 29, successful," the committee alleged.

“The 21st January rally is being organised by PQM, not by MQM-L. MQM-L workers were invited to the rally and Altaf Bhai was also invited to address the gathering," said the party's spokesperson, adding, "PQM is the only authority to cancel or postpone the event, while MQM-L can only review its decision to participate in the rally or not in the aftermath of frequent arrests."