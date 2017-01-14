KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is working hard for interfaith harmony in the province.

He said, “When you have a tolerant society you can grow in each and every sector. By the grace of God, the Sindhi society is above religious and sectarian bigotry.”

He said this while talking to Father Robert McCulloch, the procurator general of the Society of St Columbian, who called on him here at Chief Minister’s House. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Anthony Naveed.

The chief minister said that people of different faiths had been living in Sindh for centuries. They contributed a lot to the social sector, especially to education, health and development of the society. He said that Zoroastrians, Christians and Hindus were living in Sindh and they had established educational institutions and hospitals and served the humanity. “I appreciate their services,” he said.

Father Robert said that Sindh had a unique society, which is above religious and sectarian bigotry. “The people of Sindh are influenced by the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and other Sufi saints therefore they are above religious and sectarian fanaticism,” he said.

The chief minister said that people of Sindh were far away from terrorism and religious and sectarian considerations. He said that Islam taught its followers to respect others’ faith. “Tolerance is the foundation of coexistence,” he said.

The chief minister presented a traditional Sindhi cap and shawl to Father Robert and thanked him for his visit.