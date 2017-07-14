SHIKARPUR - Tortured body of a six-year-old boy was found from a well in Wazirabad in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station the other day.

According to police, the boy, identified as Farhan Ali, son of Ali Khan, Mahar by caste, had gone outside for buying some eatables, but did not return.

Family of the boy got worried when he did not return after the passage of few hours. They searched him everywhere, but failed to trace him, police said, and added that when it was informed about the disappearance, it also start searching for him, and eventually reached at an old well and recovered his body from it.

Later body of the boy was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy at Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital.

Ali Khan Mahar, boy’s father, told journalists with tears in his eyes that this was the second time that he had lost his son in this way. “My first son, who was also of the same age, was found dead in the same well,” he recalled.

“We have no enmity with anyone,” he told media men. He demanded police take notice of his second son’s murder in this fashion. Lakhi Ghulam Shah SHO Muhammad Rafique Brohi informed this scribe that police had arrested three persons over suspicion while further investigation was underway.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. No FIR of the incident was registered till the filing of this news.

Two held for producing fake joining orders

JACOBABAD: Police on Thursday arrested two young men for producing fake joining orders. According to excise taxation officer (ETO) Javed Baloch,

two young men, Ahsan Ali and Hafeezullah, both Sarki by caste, residents of Thull tehsil of district Jacobabad, reached ETO office and produced fake orders for joining as junior clerks. “When we got both the orders verified from competent authorities, they proved to be bogus,” Baloch said, and added, “We called the police which held both of them.”

Both of them have been kept at City Police Station.