KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the administration of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences (SASIMS) Sehwan to start satellite angioplasty center for which he has already talked to NICVD.

“I want to see the operational facility at the institute by the end of this month,” he held.

He was presiding over a meeting of SASIMS Board of Governors (BoG) here at the CM House on Thursday. The meeting was attended by all the BoG members, including Minister Health Dr Siokandar Mendhro, Secretary Health Dr Fazal Pechuho, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Syed Asif Shah, Director SASIMS, Dr Ahsan Siddiqui, Director GIMS Dr Raheem Bux Bhatti and others.

The chief minister said that he had issued directives to NICVD to establish its satellite center at SASIMS and still no move has been made in that direction. On this the chief minister was told that all the arrangements had been made only the NICVD had to start its work. The chief directed his principal secretary to coordinate for the purpose. “I want to start angioplasty by the end of this month,” he directed.

The BoG approved a Rs862.964 million annual budget of the institute for year 2017-18 and also approved to purchase new equipments such as 12 baby incubators, oxygen gas generation plant, central oxygen gas supply system, PRC machine, microbiological equipments, digital x-ray plant, binocular ophthalmic operating microscope; auto refract meter, cataract surgery set, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, OT table and ABG machine.

The meeting was told that the government had released Rs100 million to the institute for payment of salary, purchase of some approved equipment and hiring of more doctors. On this the chief minister directed his principle secretary to hire a state bank auditor to audit the expenditures made so far.

“I am sure each and every penny must have been spent judiciously,” he said and urged the BoG to support him to make the institute a model in terms of honesty, efficiency, facilities.

The meeting was also informed that with the approval of BoG 46 male/female doctors have been hired for a period of three months. The fresh hiring has improved service delivery in OPD and indoor departments.

The meeting was also briefed that with the approval of last BOG meeting equipment and machinery was ordered and delivery of some of the item have been received. The chief minister said that CT scan machine was most important. The institute is located near main road, the injured of the road accident are brought to the institute/hospital, and therefore CT scan is necessary for institute to diagnose head injuries of the injured.

The meeting was told that the equipment such as HbA1, C machine, CTG Machine, ventilators, defibrillators, generators, computers and other equipment were ordered. Some of the lab equipments have been received and Lab has started functioning. With the delivery of other machines the lab would be further equipped.

The chief minister directed the director of the institute to start Paramedical Training Center at the institute with its affiliation with Sindh Medical Faculty. “The new academic year would start in October 2017, and I want to see the first batch of 90 students in October,” he said and directed him to take necessary arrangements for the purpose accordingly.

The chief minister issued directives to the district administration to remove encroachment from the government land around the institute so that its expansion could be made. The board observed that the one-line grant of Rs5.1 million allocated for hiring of the staff during 2016-17 could not be utilised, there the board approved to utilize it.

The chief minister directed the institute management to finalise the building works and he would visit the institute shortly.