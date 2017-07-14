KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested five militants including a cop involved in target killing affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London.

SSP CTD Munir Shaikh in a press conference held at CTD office revealed to have arrested five militants affiliated with MQM London. While addressing the media SSP Shaikh said that the accused persons confessed to have killed at least 19 people on the directives of party high command remains in London and South Africa.

The accused were including a on duty police constable. Accused persons identified as Muhammad Rizwan aka Khan Sab, Muhammad Kamran aka Munna, Faheed Lohdi, Kamran aka Mota and Adnan. Police claimed to have recovered the weapons from the possession of culprits.

Police said that the weapons recovered have had used in various criminal activities. Sharing the details, SSP Shaikh said that the accused confessed to have murder MQM Haqqiqi worker Shahnawaz in 2008, while killed ANP workers Hazrat Khan and Dost Muhammad in 2012.

Similarly, the accused were also attacked on the police mobile of Zaman Town police station and left policemen wounded and dead. Police said that the accused persons were wanted alone to CTD IN six cases. On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 108 accused persons involved in various criminal activities. Police said that the accused persons have been arrested in some 88 raids while police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons.

13 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 13 accused while recovered weapons from the possession. Rangers spokesperson said that the raids have been conducted in Saddar and Surjani Town while arrested Danish aka Bona, Muhammad Naveed and Mansoor Alam.

Rangers said that the accused persons were affiliated with MQM London and involved in number criminal activities including street crimes. Rangers also raided in Kalri area of Lyari and arrested two accused persons including Akrma aka Ako and Asghar Ali aka Ashiq.

The accused persons were associated with Lyari gang war and involved in various sort of criminal activities including killing, extortion, dacoities, and other sort of criminal activities. Rangers also raided in Saddar and Pirabad locality while arrested two accused persons including Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Sohail.

Rangers said that the accused persons were professional bandits. In another raid conducted in Lyari and Saudabad locality while arrested five accused persons including Shoaib, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Yaseen, Kamal Ahmed and Faisal. Rangers said that the accused persons were drug paddlers while rangers recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Rangers also raided in Nazimabad locality and arrested an accused Asad involved in number of criminal activities including extortion and street crimes. Spokespersons said that the rangers have recovered weapons, narcotics and ambulance from the possession of arrested accused persons. The accused persons would be handed over to the police after legal formalities.