HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has cut off the power supply to an entire electric feeder connected with Daulatpur Grid Station in Nawabshah.

The HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed in a press release issued here on Thursday that all the 1,693 consumers supplied electricity through Habairi Feeder had defaulted en masse the payment of electricity bills. The consumers, who live in around 100 villages in the area, had accrued over Rs. 366 million in the arrears, he claimed.

“The recovery from the area is hardly 2 percent while the consumers have been defaulting payment of the utility bills for last 10 years,” Kubar informed.

According to him, the action had been taken on the directives of the new Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Reham Ali Otho.