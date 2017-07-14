KARACHI - Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi announced opening centre for bio-technology in the city.

An official said on Thursday that in view the necessities of the country and to encourage research activities in the field of life sciences education, it has been decided to establish MAJU Centre of Bio Technology.

This was decided during a meeting of the Board of Faculty of Life Sciences department held here at university campus. Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof Dr Kamran Azim presided over the meeting which was also attended by President, MAJU Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh.

During the meeting the board approved curriculum of 4 years degree program of BS-Bio Sciences and allowed to start MS Biotechnology and MS Informatics academic programs.

It was also decided to invite the business houses to establish their technology incubators at MAJU campus so that students may be provided required skill and experience to start their own businesses.

The board also approved the idea of the launching of food technology courses and to encourage research work in this field because it is known one of the most successful businesses these days.

President, MAJU, Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh emphasized to give due importance to research work in master’s degree programs because a University is known by its creative research activities which is also very important in the interest of our country.

He said in future we have planned to start Bio Technology and Bio Informatics academic programs besides environmental sciences.

He informed that we will also start B Pharmacy academic program in future because it has become(very necessary to initiate research that why a person suffers much disease and forced to use personalized medicines for a single disease presently.

He said that for the start of Life Sciences education at MAJU, we have acquired the services of prominent scholars of the country for this faculty, and now it is their responsibility to chalk out a five year strategic plan for the success of this academic program, enabling us to produce best talented Bio Scientists to the country.

Chairperson of this session, Prof Dr Kamran Azim informed the session that the basic objective to start life sciences education at MAJU has to train high quality human resource in the applied biological sciences including molecular biology, biotechnology, pharmacy, medicine and agriculture. He told the board members that the Faculty will provide quality teaching and research in key areas of life sciences besides promoting collaboration in teaching and research with other organizations nationally and internationally.