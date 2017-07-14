KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Thursday expressed concern over worst condition of Baldia Town and demanded the chief minister to take notice of the situation.

The mayor accompanied by the former Town Nazim Izhar Ahmed Khan, Director Municipal Commissioner Masood Alam, UC Councillor Zahid Bashir paid a visit of different areas of Baldia Town to review and inspect drain cleaning work and sanitation condition.

On the occasion, the mayor while talking to media expressed concern on the dumping of garbage in storm water drains which is 70 percent of garbage generated in the city. He also criticised KW&SB for its failure to stop 90 percent of city sewage that entered into these drains.

He said Baldia Town facing worst water supply crisis and he requested the chief minister to take notice of this situation.

The people of the area complained about scarcity of water, heaps of garbage and chocked storm water drains. The mayor said whatever funds were released for this, situation would not be changed if we did not adopt a thorough mechanism for cleaning of drains.

He directed the Municipal Services head to speed up drain cleaning work in this area.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar along with the Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza inaugurated the NICVD Outreach Chest Pain Unit beneath the Gulbai Bridge.

He later while addressing the inaugural ceremony praised the efforts of NICVD in providing swift and quality first aid treatment to the cardiac patients in Karachi.

He said we all could work together to save the lives of people who were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar and Amin Hashwani also spoke on this occasion and called this a good step from NICVD.