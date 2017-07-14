HYDERABAD - Chief Municipal Officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee Agha Abid Hussain has announced that a month long festival to celebrate the Independence Day and Pakistan’s victory in the Champions Trophy 2017.

At a press conference in Hyderabad Club here Thursday, the CMO told that the event would start from August 14 and end on September 14 at Rani Bagh.

According to CMO, the festival would provide a range of activities and products to the visitors at nominal rates.

The people would also relish a visit to the zoo where elephant, snakes and other new animals were being brought before the festival’s onset, he added. “The zoo is scheduled to get a pair of lions by early September. This will add more fun to the enjoyment of the zoo’s visitors,” he assured.

The CMO informed that Pakistani cricket team which won the Champions Trophy was also being invited to attend the 30-day festival on one of the days.