KARACHI - Armed assailants shot dead a father and his son inside their house located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar late Monday evening while his daughter was critically injured.

Police said that the attackers belonging to Arshad Papu gang of Lyari were behind the incident, and registered the case. As per details, gangsters entered a residential apartment owned by 52-year-old Muhammad Ali in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and opened indiscriminate fire.

Resultantly, Ali and his son, who was later identified as Asif Baloch, were killed on the spot while Ali’s daughter identified as six-year-old Zehra was wounded.

The gangsters easily managed to escape after committing the crime. The dead and the injured were immediately moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Separately, a man was killed in Ayub Goth within the limits of Mubina Town police station. Police said unknown gunmen resorted to firing when deceased Ahsan Soleh was standing outside his house.

“The gunmen managed to flee while the victim was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” it added.

Police said personal enmity seemed to be the cause of the incident. Later, the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Similarly, gunmen shot dead another young man in Ali Town within the limits of Sachal police station.

Police said that armed assailants shot at him and managed to flee. Police shifted the body to a hospital where the deceased was identified as Kamran Ali. Police suspect that personal enmity was the reason behind the murder. Later the body was handed over to the family.

Over dozen ‘smugglers’ nabbed

The Model Customs Collectorate, during an anti-smuggling drive, claimed to have foiled number of smuggling bids and arrested over a dozen suspects.

Sharing recent achievements of Anti-Smuggling Organisation of Pakistan Customs Preventive with the press, Collector Customs Preventive Saifuddin Junejo said that under drive against smuggled vehicles, liquor, POL, multiple operations were conducted by the anti-smuggling organisation in which evasion of duty and taxes to the tune of Rs149.91 million was detected.

He said that total 5400 bottles of liquor, 16 non-duty paid vehicles, 16000 kilograms of grey cloth, 13353 kilograms of auto spare parts, 4276 merchandize goods, 350 wild life tortoises, 24 conveyance, one cargo launch and 196,849 packets and pouches of cigarettes and Gutka were recovered during the drive while total 15 persons involved in these smuggling bids were also arrested and criminal proceedings against them were in progress.

Weapons recovered

Separately, the law enforcement agencies said they had recovered a huge cache of weapons dumped by the militant wing of MQM London (MQM-L). Security agencies on a tip off raided Yousaf Goth and recovered four SMGs, two shotguns, two pistols and 850 bullets.

The raid was conducted on the information provided by the already arrested persons.

On the other side, Azizabad police claimed to have arrested two motorbike lifters besides recovering three motorbikes from their possession.