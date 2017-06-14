KARACHI - Karachi city administration here on Tuesday arrested four chronic profiteers and fined 305 other for over-charging or selling adulterated food goods or edible items to general public. Sharing details of the campaign Karachi Commissioner, Ejaz Ahmad Khan in a statement said Rs.678 thousand and 900 were collected as fine money imposed on profiteers and those selling goods of compromised quality. The penalized retailers included 146 fruit sellers, 43 green grocers, 40 grocers, 23 bakers and sellers of confectionery items, 18 chicken sellers, 14 milk sellers, 13 meat sellers and eight other profiteers from different parts of the metropolis.

Karachi commissioner warned stringent action against will also be taken against hawkers as well as shopkeepers failing prominent display of official price lists, issued on daily basis by the administration.