KARACHI - The Sindh Home Department under Section 144 (6) CrPC has imposed complete ban on the display of arms and guard wearing civil clothes except the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The ban is also imposed on security guards wearing uniforms having resemblance with uniform of police and other LEAs, private vehicles having resemblance with vehicles of police and other LEAs.

The ban will also be effective on private vehicles with mounted police lights and tinted glasses, un-authorized blue lights and fancy number plate, private vehicles having Police siren and hooters throughout the Province of Sindh for 60 days with immediate effect, said a statement on Tuesday.

The SHOs of the concerned Police Stations are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC against the violators.