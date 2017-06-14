KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Information and Labour Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah accompanied by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Maher on Tuesday performed Haj balloting in his assembly chamber for industrial workers of Sindh by the Workers Welfare Board Sindh.

On the occasion, Secretary Sports Saleem Raza Khuhro and Secretary Workers Welfare Board Sindh Asif Memon and other officers were also present. 10 successful Industrial Workers belonging to various industrial organizations of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana included Zahid Ali and Mohammad Muneer Ahmed from Sony Aventus, Wazeer Mohammad and Umerdin from Pakistan Machine Tool Factory and Zeeshan ul Haq from Abbot Company while Sawan, Mirpurkhas Sugar Mill, Mohammad Aslam Queta Textile Mill from Hyderabad besides Manzoor Ali Khan Site Towel and Manzoor Ahmed from FFC of Sukkur and Ghulam Rasool from Larkana.

On the occasion Sindh Information & Labour Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while in advance congratulating the successful workers and has reiterated the policy of the Sindh Government and PPP for the welfare and well being of industrial workers in their best interest.

He further said that the government will continue to do so for the betterment and development of industrial workers, he added.