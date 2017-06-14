KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Tuesday visited North Karachi and inspected development works being carried out around the 4K Bus Stop. He also reviewed the sanitation condition in the area and gave directives to concerned officers.

He was accompanied by the chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, vice chairman Shakir Ali, chairman city council works committee Hasan Mehmood, UC Chairmen, director general works Shahab Anwer, Director municipal services Masood Alam and other officers.

Talking to media, the mayor said this area was previously in very bad condition and the road was almost unusable, now it is being constructed with a cost of Rs130million.

He said the departments he got after taking charge in KMC were in devastated condition and these are being corrected and rehabilitated.

He said the chief minister of Sindh should come here and meet and listen to the complaints of local people instead of just going out in the night and inaugurating the road.

He said the project of reconstruction of University Road was facing much troubles when it started and its condition would not have been this had we not visited there couple of time to check the work in progress.

He said despite having lot of problems we are making all efforts to solve the problems of citizens as soon as possible.

Later on, Wasim Akhtar went to Yousuf Goth where he inaugurated the newly constructed primary school building.

The residents of the area started raising slogans for providing water and electricity on which the mayor Karachi said this area located in district west. The chief minister of Sindh should come here and address the problems of residents of the area.