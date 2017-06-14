Khairpur - Residents of various colonies of the city have complained that their transformer is out of order for the last one week and their several electronic appliances have been burnt due to power fluctuation, but SEPCO SDO Luqman and other staff are demanding bribe for its repair.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Abdul Latif Soomro, Dr Wajid Mahar, Farhan Mahar, Hajji Abdur Rahim Soomro and others appealed to the authorities to take action against the corrupt staff of Sepco and issue directives to them to immediately repair the transformer to avoid any further damage to electric appliances. They threatened that if the transformer was not repaired they would strongly protest.

Meanwhile, the transformers of Faizabad Colony, Saleemabad and localities of the city have also been burnt, but Sepco has paid no heed to either their repair or installation of a new one.

Newly elected OWA office-bearers take oath

An oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of Officers Welfare Association (OWA), Shah Abdul Latif University was held here at the university premises on Tuesday.

Muhammad Tahir Khan, Sindh Universities Officers Federation (SUOF) chairman, administrated oath to the newly elected office-bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Tahir Khan said, “Shah Abdul Latif University is famous due to its name. It is also known for imparting quality education.” He advised the officers to divert their energies for the betterment of the institution. He announced that OWA would be organised across the country to solve genuine problems of the officers.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Murad Pirzada, OWA president and Nazir Ahmed Mangnejo, General Secretary assured the officers that they would protect their legitimate rights.

Ghulam Nabi Kaka, General Secretary, SUOF, Ata Muhammad Chandio, Syed Ahsanullah Shah Rashdi, Nadir Mugheri, Syed Sajjad Husain Shah and a large number of officers of the university attended the ceremony.