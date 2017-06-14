KARACHI - The Secretary General, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jehangir Tareen called on the Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara at his residence on Tuesday.

According to a PTI statement issued here, they discussed political situation of Sindh in detail.

Jehangir Tareen said that PTI would bring all opposition parties on one platform. He said that the youth of Sindh were deprived of jobs due to corruption of PPP.

He alleged that jobs were being sold in the province. Jehangir said that the people of Sindh did not want to bear corrupt leaders any more.