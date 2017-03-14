KARACHI - Bahria Town on Monday kicked off a cleanliness drive in the metropolis to assist Sindh government in lifting garbage from various parts of the city. Earlier, Bahria Town had offered its services to the Sindh chief minister after KMC’s hundred-day cleanliness drive concluded without achieving concrete results.

The offer was accepted by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and on Monday Bahria Town initiated a cleanliness drive from District Central of Karachi, considered to be a stronghold of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Around 50 vehicles and separate teams, consisting of 600 personnel, were assigned to lift the garbage from District Central of Karachi while Bahria Town has announced its aim to extend the drive to entire Karachi in days to come.

The volunteers first cleaned the Shahrah-e-Pakistan in the first phase of the drive. According to the management of Bahria Town, during phase-I of the campaign focus will also be on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, Sher Shah Suri Road and other roads and streets of District Central. Bahria Town’s management has also vowed to get the desired results within a week.