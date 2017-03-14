LARKANA - On the directives of SSP Umar Tufail, SHO Bakrani along with a heavy police contingent, busted a gang of motorcycle snatchers and arrested four criminals during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Katcha area of Akil and Bakrani police stations. The swoop led to an encounter during which motorcycle snatchers namely Zulfiqar Jatoi, Imam Din Jatoi, Shan Tunio and Nooro were arrested with weapons.

During initial interrogation, the four admitted that they had snatched motorcycles from different areas of district Larkana and hide two-wheelers in slum areas.

At this police conducted a raid on the hideout and recovered four snatched motorcycles, which were later handed over to their owners. Members of the gang further disclosed that after snatching motorcycles, they would hide them in slum areas and later transport them to Jaffarabad, district of Balochistan on prices ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs15000, depending on their condition. Further investigation is underway.