KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has offered his mediatory services to resolve the dispute between pharmaceutical companies and the government of Punjab over the newly-adopted Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Law-2017.

The governor said this in his meeting with the Central Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) Dr Kaiser Waheed at Governor’s House on Monday.

The governor said that he would soon talk to Punjab chief minister to convey him serious reservations of medicine manufacturers in his province over the newly passed Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Law-2017.

The PPMA chairman informed the governor that medicine manufacturers in Sindh accounted for up to 70 percent drugs being supplied and consumed all over the country.

He told the governor that pharmaceutical companies in Sindh were not at all happy over the passage of Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Law, as after it came into force, the uniform and nationwide regulatory system for manufacturing, trade, distribution and sale of medicines in Pakistan was no more valid as Punjab had virtually adopted its own regime to control the pharmaceutical sector. Waheed informed the governor that multinational pharmaceutical firms had already left the country due to unfavourable environment of the country in terms of ease of doing business and their failure to get rational increase in prices of medicines produced by them. “Now this could likely to be the turn of local manufacturers to shut down their businesses in view of the harsh laws applied to them at the provincial level,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair informed the PPMA chairman about the resolve of both provincial and federal governments to support industries in the province and to upgrade infrastructure and facilities of different industrial zones.

He said that Prime Minister was keen to witness the country attain economic and industrial progress.