KARACH - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has said that the K-Electric and NADRA had made the lives of Karachiites miserable. Addressing a big “people's court” held here on Monday under JI’s Public Aid Committee, the JI leader warned the institutions of agitation and said that the offices of NADRA and KE would be condoned off, if they failed to deliver. He said that instead of providing relief to the people, both the institutions were adding fuel to the fire by not performing. “JI will continue to pursue the case of masses on all forums,” he vowed.

Blasting the KE, he said that people had been subjected to overcharging and bogus billing. “Announced and unannounced power outages have become a routine and there is no proper mechanism for alleviation of people's miseries,” he lamented.

He demanded Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar to apprehend terrorists, instead of targeting ethnic groups and blocking their computerized national identity cards. Naeem said that unfortunately the rulers were living a luxurious life at the cost of happiness and prosperity of the nation. He said that the entire Ummah was facing extreme hardships only because of lack of unity.

Appealing to the Karachiites to get united, JI Karachi chief noted that anti-state elements exploited the petty differences among groups and thus created lawlessness.

JI district west head also addressed the gathering. He strongly criticized police brutalities against locals. He said that it had become a routine for police to arrest scores of Pushtoons in the name of operation, only to release them after receiving bribes from them.

PTI blames ghost employees

for problems of city

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader and Member of National Assembly Asad Umer has said that Karachi being 10th largest city of the world is deprived of the basic facilities while the main hurdle in resolving civic issues of the city was the presence of ghost employees in municipal departments.

He was addressing a corner meeting at Alkaram Square Liaquatabad here on Monday. PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Syed Saqib Ali, Riaz Haider, Aziz Ahmed Siddiqui, Awaz Gul, Asif Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

Asad said that people of Karachi had played a vital role from every aspect. “It has passionately participated in welfare activities and even sacrificed lives for the survival of the country,” he said, and added, “The people of Karachi are instigated on the ground of ethnicity that ruined peace of the city.”

“But now situation in the city had changed and LEAs had taken action against the mafias ruling the city for many decades,” he noted.

Expressing displeasure over the miserable condition of Karachi, the PTI leader said that the ruling parties had been ignoring the port city for long while people of the city were deprived of the basic facility of drinking water.

He pointed out main hurdles in resolving civic issues of the city were the presence of the ghost employees in the municipal departments. Separating the Karachi from the main stream politics cannot resolve the issue of the city, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that our forefathers sacrificed their lives for the creation of Pakistan and migrated from India to play their role in establishing a developed and powerful state.

But unfortunately the dream has not came true due conspiracies of some evil forces, said Naqvi adding that now PTI had taken the responsibility to make this dream come true and party is in the political field to save the Pakistan with support of the people those created Pakistan. He said everyone aware that progress of the county is linked with Karachi and party want to eliminate the ethnicity based politics from the city as it has harmed the people during the last three decades.

Naqvi said spreading hate cannot resolve the issues while tolerance and peaceful movement is the only way to get the desired result. PTI leader said that in last general election PTI secured millions of votes from the port city which is enough to confirm that people of the city has showed their confidence on the leadership of PTI. He further claimed to PTI would emerged as largest party of Karachi in general election-2018.