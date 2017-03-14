Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Monday demanded the federal government and National Bureau of Statistics to disclose the results of census soon after its completion in order make it more transparent.

“We do not want any delay in making the census results public,” he said, and warned, “If the exercise did not remain transparent, then it would create a controversy.”

Addressing a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly, Khuhro expressed concern over showing less population of Sindh, and called upon both the federal government and National Bureau of Statistics not to keep the data obtained as a result of the census hidden.

He apprehended that the federal government wanted to conceal the actual figures. “The federal government wants to put a question mark over the entire process,” he speculated.

He referred to the census commission’s announcement that no form would be handed over to the concerned person, and pointed out this statement raised fears that the forms could be misplaced. “The concerned person should be given a slip of the form so that he could have a proof that he has been counted in the census,” he emphasised.

The provincial minister said that by hiding the actual data the federal government planned to project population of Sindh less than what it actually is.

Khuhro said that the government should not adopt such measures that could force people to boycott this process. “The government should also elaborate the process of counting the housing blocks and should also raise its staff if it really means to complete house count in three days and 10 days for population count,” he said.

He further said that immigrants should be counted separately in the form so that they could be sent back to the countries of their origin.