KARACHI : A three-year-old boy lost his life while two others were wounded when a fire broke out at shanty town in North Nazimabad on Monday.

The shanty town where the fire broke out is located at Block I in North Nazimabad within the limits of Shahrae Noor Jahan police station. One boy had been died while two others were wounded before the fire brigade officials reached the site and extinguish the fire. The victims were first taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment and later the injured was shifted to Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.

, Karachi for medical treatment.

Police officials also reached the site and inquired about the incident. Police officials said that the fire broke out at a shanty town over unexplained reasons that killed a boy and wounded two others while also gutted over half of a dozen huts.

Deceased boy was identified as Muhammad Azeem and the injured as two-year-old Rani and 20-year-old Sanwal. Police officials said that they were trying to ascertain the actual motive behind the fire. No case has been registered.