KARACHI - As many as 16000 police personnel along with military and paramilitary troops would be deployed to provide security during the census scheduled to start on March 15, Wednesday.

The security officials have chalked out their strategy ahead of the census going to be held after around 19 years.

Sharing details, police officials revealed that more than 16, 000 police personnel will perform security duties along with other law-enforcement agencies.

It has been reported that around 0.1 million security personnel, including military, Rangers and police personnel, would perform their duties to make the exercise successful across the province.

Meanwhile, a large number of military personnel have arrived in the city and established coordination with the census teams.

People have said they have seen army men in various parts of the city while census teams have also visited their respective jurisdictions.

Revealing the security plan to this scribe, a police official said that police had chalked out a strategy particularly about sensitive areas of the city to prevent any untoward incident.

“For that, at least two policemen and two army guards will be deployed for protecting the enumerators in sensitive areas,” he elaborated.

He added that it would be difficult to rule out the possibility of terrorist attacks during the census as terrorists remain looking for such sorts of events to sabotage peace of the city.

The law-enforcement agencies have already made it public that there are threats of a serious nature that terrorists might carry out attacks in the provincial capital, particularly at crowded places including educational institutions, hospitals, parks, shopping malls and sensitive installations.

The official pointed out that police was facing multiple challenges with limited strength.

Giving information about the sensitive areas, he said these included Manghopir, Awan Colony, Mianwali Colony, Toori Bangash Colony, Ittehad Town, Macchar Colony, Hassan Noman Colony, Sohrab Goth, Sherpao Colony, New Muzaffarabad Colony and Musharraf Colony, which, he pointed out, had been the strongholds of militant organizations

“Number of militants have already been killed or arrested during over three-year long Karachi operation, but the security officials believe that militant groups still exist in such localities,” he elaborated.

In view of being understaffed, Karachi police have called in additional personnel from different units of Sindh police.

So much so personnel deployed on the security of VVIPs have also been withdrawn.

The department is also awaiting the release of fund of Rs250 million by the provincial government for the transportation of its cops, food and other expenditures.

Mansoor Khan