KARACHI - Welcoming the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that declared the controversial combined competitive examination-2013 held under the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) null and void, Pasban President Altaf Shakoor on Monday demanded re-examination of competitive exams of other years as well as all appointments on important posts made by the sitting provincial government so as to ensure the rule of merit in the province.

The apex court had declared the tests and interviews held for the combined competitive exam-2013 under SPSC null and void, and had ordered the government to appoint a new SPSC chairman within two weeks.

The court had also ordered the government to appoint chairman and members of the commission within a month by choosing persons of integrity and competence who possessed the prescribed qualifications.

Commenting on the SC verdict Altaf said the government of Sindh was dubbed in this country and abroad as ‘sellers of government jobs’. “Their corruption, lack of integrity and incompetence need no introduction,” he opined.

He said the appointment of incompetent people on government posts was a sheer injustice and enmity to the poor people of Sindh.

He argued that bad governance that had marred the province was the result of selling of government jobs to the highest bidders, which, he termed, the murder of merit and a sure recipe for more corruption and mismanagement in the province. Pasban president said that though corruption existed in every province of Pakistan, but the level of corruption and incompetency in Sindh was just unmatchable.

He said the courts were the only hope for the people of Sindh and Pakistan to save them from the corruption kings and queens. Altaf congratulated Advocate Junaid Farooqi whose application was changed into a suo motu case by the apex court on this sensitive issue.