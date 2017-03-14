KARACHI - Speakers paid rich tributes to Organi Pilot Project (OPP) Director Perveen Rehman on her 4th death anniversary at a memorial meeting organised at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday.

The speakers pledged to continue the cause of the poor, for which she lost her life. Speaking on the occasion, Aqueela Ismail, the sister of Perveen Rehman, said that the best way to pay tribute is to continue the mission of Perveen Rehman, which was to serve the downtrodden of the country. She said that the city of Karachi mourned death of Perveen Rehman while hundreds of thousands of people are still supporting the cause. “We have to fight for justice to Perveen Rehman,” Aqueela said.

Faisal Siddiqi advocate said although the main accused of Perveen's murder have been arrested by police, but the actual culprits who were behind the murder of Perveen yet to be exposed and taken to task.

“We need to be clear as to why Perveen was murdered and what benefits were derived by the murderer,” said Siddiqi adding that the main objective of Perveen's murder was to stop the work which she was performing for the benefit of the poor.

“Her focus was to provide land rights to poor people of villages around Karachi and the main purpose of her murder was to stop her,” he said. According to Faisal Siddiqi, the powerful water and land mafias can be behind the murder of Perveen Rehman. Police, initially provided cover-up of the murderer, but after the Supreme Court's orders police did good work in arresting the accused. But he underlined the need for making police accountable and for this purpose he suggested to expedite the process of police reforms.

Siddiqi said, “Initially, there were a small number of people, who were with us when we took up the case of murder of Perveen Rehman. But now we have been joined by people from all the sections of the society. Neither Perveen now we forgot the murderers.”

Karamat Ali, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER), said that Perveen worked for the land rights of Goths around Karachi and helped poor people provide residence rights to the indigenous people. “A large number of Goths were regularised with the help of Perveen. For the last four years, no Goth has been regularised. Land reforms in both urban and rural areas are a must. Currently, the poor are removed from the city and they are kept in Katchi Abadis deliberately. Poor people are deprived of basic rights. There is a violation of Article 25A, pertains to compulsory education and a large majority of children from poor families are out of schools,” he said.

Anwar Rashid from OPP said after the assassination of Perveen Rehman civil society supported a lot. “The staff of OPP also proved to be an example of resistance after Perveen's death. The forces behind her murder wanted to close down offices of OPP in Orangi Town, but employees failed the designs to close down OPP,” he said.

Nazim F Haji, former Chief of Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), said, “Perveen was working on Goth Abad Scheme of villages, which are also now included in Bahria Town. The powerful land grabbers did not like her work. Sindh government has changed the police Order 2002 for its benefit. A group of civil society has gone to the Sindh High Court against changes in Police Order by Sindh. Our entire criminal justice system has collapsed. Police reforms must be in totality.”

Tasneem Siddiqui of OPP said the foundation of Perveen's work was the notion that people can solve their own problems. It was the inspiration that people are aware of their own problems and they want to solve by themselves, he added. “People have capacity and potential and she helped people to explore their qualities. We socially organize people and provide them technological support,” he added.

The concept of people's mobilization for their land rights was initiated in Organi but Perveen spread it all over Pakistan, even it was further expanded to other countries, he said. “It was her commitment to the cause and worked with passion,” he said. Mahnaz Rahman of Aurat Foundation and Kausar S Khan of Women Action Forum also spoke on the occasion.