KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan said on Monday that the city administration was working to make a concrete plan to save the citizens from heatstroke. “Karachi administration with the cooperation of Urban Unit and The Lead is preparing a Heatstroke Management Plan,” he said, and hoped that implementation on the plan would be helpful in controlling heatstroke incidents in the city.

He was chairing a meeting held here at his office to review the measures being taken to control incidents of heatstroke.

He directed the concerned departments to supervise the planners and cooperate with them for earlier finalisation of the plan before the summer season. Earlier, a workshop, titled, ‘Heatstroke Management Plan’ was also held in a private hotel, under the auspices of Commissioner Office. The event was attended by officials of administration, representatives of health department, municipal department and private organisations. On the occasion, speakers presented their analysis and also informed about preparation of heat wave control plan. They said that after complete study of weather, communication, rescue health and others matters, they gathered original facts. They said that a joint network comprising of various organisation will be established to control effects of the heat wave. They further said that a joint team will discuss all scientific parameters to work as per situation, adding that temperature in different areas of Karachi was also a key aspect of the study regarding the expected heat wave.”

However, they demanded that health services should also be provided keeping in view the developing weather patterns.