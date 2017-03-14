Karachi - Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously approved Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Bill aimed at ensuring access of every citizen to information under the control of public authorities and also forming a Sindh Information Commission for dealing with its matters.

The bill, which was tabled in the House by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and unanimously adopted by the House, read that any citizen could submit a written request and seek information from government or other institutions.

After a request has been received, the relevant institutions will have to submit information within a period of 15 days to one month. The public body will have to designate and notify an officer or appropriate number of officers to act and serve as a designated officer with whom the request for information under this Act may be lodged. If no officer is appointed, the in-charge of the department will be responsible to provide the information. If information is not provided by the designated officer then an application will be submitted to head of the department for reviewing the decision. The Sindh Information Commission, which would be an independent body, will be formed to oversee implementation of the laws along with its relevant offices at a district level to regulate matters pertaining to the issue. The commission will consist of three members: the chief information commissioner and two others.

The head of the commission will be a retired government official; not below BPS-20 and would be appointed for a tenure of three years. Two other members would include a lawyer, with some prior experience in the higher courts, while the other member shall be a representative of the civil society, having an experience in the field of academia and the concerned subjects. The commission will reserve the right to take action against any officer who fails to deliver the information sought. Failure in delivering the required information can result in a penalty of Rs1 million or as high as 10 percent of their basic salaries.

It further said that any complaint against the commission or its head will be addressed by an investigation committee formed by speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Khuhro termed the passage of the bill as a historical event, and said that earlier accusations of bad governance, corruption and lack of implementation on rules were hurled, but this bill would enable the common citizen to have access to government affairs. “It is aimed at making the government institutions answerable to the common people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the House also adopted a resolution presented by Nisar Khuhro pertaining to formation of a committee to address the grievances of consumers of K-Electric.

The committee was named as Coordination Committee to Monitoring and Implementation for K-Electric Issues, and its members will include Javed Nagori, Sajid Jokhio and Shahina Baloch from PPP, Saifuddin Khalid, Nishat Zia from MQM, Shaheryar Khan Maher from PML-F, Sorath Thebo from PML-N and Khurram Sher Zaman from PTI. Through the resolution, Khuhro questioned that when the elected members of the assembly could visit schools, hospitals and prisons then why could not they visit an institution providing utility services. “It is the privilege of lawmakers that they could inquire from K-Electric about the complaints received from citizens and overall progress of the company,” Khuhro added.

The House was later prorogued and the deputy speaker read out the message from Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair.

Abdullah Zafar