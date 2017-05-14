KANDHKOT - Thousands of girls have been compelled to stop their education after intermediate due to absence of degree colleges in most parts of upper Sindh.

There is only one secondary education institution each for girls and boys in the entire Kashmore district. A number of secondary education institutions have been set up here without the sanctioned number of teachers and other staff. The district is home to about 1.2 million people.

At least three new degree colleges each for boys and girls are needed in three tehsils of Kashmore district to cater to the needs of the ever growing number of students.

Absence of higher education institutions for girls is also forcing several students to move to big cities in pursuit of higher education.

FOUR HOUSES GUTTED

Four houses were completely gutted in a fire in Khan Mohammad Khoso village here on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the house of Latif and engulfed houses of Yar Mohammad, Khair Bakhsh. No fire fighting service was available to extinguish the fire.