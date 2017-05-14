SUKKUR - A three-day campaign to administer polio drops to children will start in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and other districts of the northern Sindh from May 15th.

The Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Abbas Baloch in a meeting on Saturday

directed the authorities concerned to provide security to the anti-polio workers.

He said, negligence on part of vaccination teams will not be tolerated

and strict action will be taken against the officials failing to fulfil their responsibilities.

He said that the plan formulated in this regard by Health Department should be implemented in letter and spirit to meet the target.