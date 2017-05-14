Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the Sindh government to build new houses in Tharparkar’s Wakrio village, where an accidental blaze on Friday reduced an entire village to ashes.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP chairman expressed sorrow over the losses of poor people and called upon the Sindh government to provide relief and assistance for the rehabilitation of 500 families affected by the blaze. Bilawal also directed the provincial government not to tolerate any delinquency or inefficiency on the part of local administration in the provision of relief to the victims and later rehabilitating them.

He said that all the burnt homes would be built afresh by Sindh government on urgent basis. He said that instant relief and medical help should be provided to the fire victims and they should be taken care of very well.

PPP chairman pledged that his party won’t leave the people of Thar alone during sufferings, and would serve them with all its capacity.

Bilawal condemns slaying

of labourers in Gwadar:

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Gwadar, in which innocent workers were gunned down in a horrific manner on Saturday. The PPP chairman said terrorism was not acceptable in any form or colour, and those pointing guns at fellow citizens were unforgiveable.

He said that PPP’s stance on terrorism from the day one was clear. “When some people were begging mercy from terrorists and others were suggesting opening their offices in the country, we were opposing them,” he reminded. Bilawal expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and demanded compensation from both the federal and Balochistan governments.

PPP chairman interviews

candidates from Balochistan for party positions

Furthermore, interviews for party’s positions in districts of Balochistan continued on the third consecutive day at Bilawal House on Saturday. Candidates from Jaffarabad, Kalat, Kharan, Dera Bugti, Awaran, Qilla Saifullah, Washuk and Zhob districts appeared in the interviews.

Besides the chairman, central leader Maula Bux Chandio, PPP Balochistan President Ali Madad Jattak, General Secretary Iqbal Shah, Information Secretary Sarbulund Khan Jogezai, former deputy chairman of senate Sabir Baloch and others attended the interviews.

Bilawal exhorted the candidates to work together in a cohesive manner and mobilise the masses for the general elections in 2018 in Balochistan.